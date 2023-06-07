List of people to be resettled in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district being clarified (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The list of people who will be resettled in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district is being clarified, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov told Trend.

The process will soon be completed and preparations for resettlement will begin.

"The construction of a hospital is being completed in Shusha. The school will be ready for the new academic year. Reconstruction and construction works in Karabakh are being carried out very quickly. The returning population will also be involved in this process," Karimov said.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.