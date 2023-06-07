Amendments made to regulations on non-staff Consul of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Amendments have been made to the "Regulation on the non-staff (Honorary) Consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, in case of quarantine, detection of infectious diseases, and in particular tropical diseases, as well as AIDS and some other diseases in territories previously free from these diseases, the non-staff (Honorary) Consul of Azerbaijan will immediately inform the diplomatic mission or consulate of Azerbaijan in the host state or directly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministry of Health and the Food Safety Agency about this, indicating the area of spread of the disease, the number of cases of infection and measures taken by local authorities against the disease.

Moreover, in the event of dangerous diseases and pests related to agricultural crops, as well as mass diseases of livestock and poultry, or the threat of the spread of diseases common to humans and animals, the non-staff (Honorary) Consul of Azerbaijan will immediately inform the diplomatic mission or consulate of Azerbaijan in the host state, or directly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministry of Health and the Food Safety Agency.