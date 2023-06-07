Azerbaijan - reliable energy partner for Europe, former President of Bulgaria says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner for Europe, former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev said at the international conference on "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" in Shusha, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner for Europe. At the same time, it contributes to our development through partnership," he added.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government participate in the event.

Issues of energy, economy, environment, capital, and cultural heritage will be discussed during the panel sessions that will be held within the framework of the event.

The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second in Ganja.