Ex-Serbian president notes Azerbaijan's growing role in energy sector

Politics Materials 7 June 2023 17:17 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan has been playing a very important role in energy sector since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, former Serbian President Boris Tadić said during a speech at the international conference on "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" in Shusha, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is not only a local energy supplier, but also occupies an important place in the energy supply of Europe," he said.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government participate in the event.

The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second one in Ganja.

