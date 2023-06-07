Azerbaijani FM informed his Slovak colleague about Armenia’s delay in peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák during his visit to the Slovak Republic, Trend reports.

After one-on-one discussions between Jeyhun Bayramov and Miroslav Lajčák, an expanded meeting was held with the participation of delegations from both sides.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, energy, tourism, educational, agricultural, legal, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. It was noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, in connection with which a number of cultural events will be held.

During comprehensive discussions held at the expanded meeting, the sides, expressing satisfaction with the current level of cooperation, discussed ways to further develop bilateral cooperation, including expanding diplomatic representations and intensifying mutual high-level visits.

Bayramov informed his colleague about the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the post-conflict period, the current status of negotiations on a peace treaty with Armenia and the Armenian side’s delay in this process under various pretexts, its provocations and mine threat. The restoration work carried out on the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation and the participation of Slovak companies in this process were noted. In addition, it was emphasized that the acquisition of appropriate demining equipment from Slovak production also speaks about the importance of expanding cooperation in this area.

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia noted that great importance is attached to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and there are favorable opportunities for developing this cooperation. He noted that his country supports the efforts of the European Union to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and ensure lasting peace in the region.

After the expanded meeting, the ministers signed an agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic on the avoidance of double taxation on income and the prevention of tax evasion.

Then at a press briefing ministers answered questions from media representatives informed about topics discussed during bilateral meetings and achieved results answered journalists’ questions.

Both ministers expressed determination to further develop Azerbaijani-Slovak relations both bilaterally and within multilateral formats.