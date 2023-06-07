OSCE must be flexible and adaptive in order to maintain its relevance in rapidly changing environment - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The OSCE must be flexible and adaptive in order to maintain its relevance and adapt to a rapidly changing environment Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Trend reports.

The minister noted that only joint decisions can yield results, adhering to old narratives and assumptions is useless and will simply push the organization back. This is the only way to make the organization more perfect and strong. Creative solutions that take into account realities within and outside the organization are required within the framework of collectively agreed documents and decisions.

According to him, the OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security requires ensuring a balance across all three dimensions, which should be reflected in the program activities of executive structures.

“Therefore, we advocate for strengthening the second, economic, and environmental aspect of cooperation, which has untapped potential and can overcome fragmentation in these difficult times, especially in areas such as transport and trade facilitation, as well as climate change and environmental rehabilitation. But this should not happen at the expense of other, no less important and interrelated dimensions,” Bayramov emphasized.

He noted that the organization’s comprehensive concept of security and developed tools require equal attention to all stages of conflicts, including post-conflict rehabilitation.