Azerbaijan and Armenia for first time on verge of peace - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Since the two countries gained independence and after the end of the conflict that lasted for about thirty years between Armenia and Azerbaijan and, we are for the first time on the threshold of peace with a commitment to mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“After the end of the armed conflict on the basis of a trilateral statement, despite the suffering, destruction, and deprivation that the Azerbaijani people have undergone for many years of 30-year military occupation, Azerbaijan is actively working to ensure lasting peace with Armenia. The end of the conflict opens up opportunities and real prospects for establishing peace, strengthening stability, ensuring peaceful coexistence, promoting a peaceful agenda, investing in economic development and cooperation,” said the minister, noting that Azerbaijan has offered Armenia an agenda for post-conflict normalization.