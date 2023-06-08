Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Brun settlement of the Garakilsa district, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region on June 7, at 22:45 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Also, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of Shusha city on June 8, at 07:40 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijan took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.

Members of illegal Armenian armed groups (which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war) under the guise of agricultural work attempted to set up long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Khojaly district.

According to the ministry, as a result of the urgent measures taken by Azerbaijani units, the work was immediately stopped.