We strive to promote Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi’s heritage worldwide, Bulgarian ex-president says

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 8. We are very happy and strive to promote the heritage of Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi all over the world, Ex-President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a speech at an event dedicated to the study and promotion of values in the legacy of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

"We are very proud to take part in the work carried out by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he said.

The second day of the international event themed "Reconstruction, Reconciliation, and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) is being held in Azerbaijan's Ganja. The first day of the event was held in Shusha.

Participants of the event visited the mausoleum of the prominent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Over 30 former Heads of State and Government are participating in the event. The participants include Co-Chairman of the NGIC Ismail Serageldin, ex-president of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev, ex-president of Croatia Ivo Josipovic, ex-president of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, 75th President of the UN General Assembly Vulkan Bozkir, ex-director general of ISESCO Abdulaziz Altwaijri, and former prime minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija.

Besides, former prime minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici, former prime minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, former minister of the interior of Bosnia and Herzegovina Predrag Kurtes, former deputy prime minister of Romania Ana Birchall, former deputy prime minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser, and the World Bank's former vice president of external affairs Mats Karlsson are also among the event participants.

The head of the Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov is taking part in the event as a speaker.