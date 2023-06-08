Baku - perfect bridge connecting East and West, Italian Ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Baku is a perfect bridge that connects East and West and serves not only trade and economic purposes, but will also serve cultural and political purposes in the future, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said at the event dedicated to the Republic Day of Italy, Trend reports.

According to him, Italy is firmly convinced of the strategic role that Azerbaijan plays today and will play in the coming years.

"However, in order for this "bridge" to withstand the load, a solid foundation is needed. This means that we must join forces in the name of balance and stability. In this regard, Italy and the EU will always support Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

Currently, Italy remains the largest trading partner of Azerbaijan with a turnover of $5.9 billion (Jan.-Apr. 2023) and a total share in the trade turnover of 33.05 percent.