BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Italy and Azerbaijan can cooperate in terms of technological expertise, starting with the energy transition, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event dedicated to the Republic Day of Italy.

"This is demonstrated by the latest signed agreements, as well as the positive experience of TAP, which is a clear example of the true potential and prospects of our partnership," he said.