Italy has always supported fair position of Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. During the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Italy has always supported Azerbaijan, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event dedicated to the Day of the Republic of Italy.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020. Whether during the conflict or in the post-conflict period, Italy has always expressed a fair point of view,” the minister said.

According to Babayev, it is no coincidence that among Western countries, it was Italian officials who were the first to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"Besides, it was the companies from friendly Italy that were among the first invited to start operations in the territories of the country liberated from occupation," the minister added.