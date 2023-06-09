Azerbaijani and German FMs hold political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. In order to hold regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Germany, a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov was on a working visit to Germany on June 7-8, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The German delegation at the political consultations was headed by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany for the countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia Matthias Luttenberg.

Meetings were also held with Adviser to the Federal President of Germany on Foreign Policy Wolfgang Silbermann, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy and Security Policy of the Federal Chancellor's Administration Christian Aulbach and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Susanne Baumann.

The current state of Azerbaijani-German relations was analyzed, and views were exchanged on the possibilities of expanding cooperation during the consultations and meetings. Broad opportunities for trade and economic ties were highlighted, and issues of organizing high-level mutual visits, and developing cooperation in the field of energy, including green energy, transport, communications, industry, and investment were discussed.

Relations in the humanitarian, cultural, and educational areas were also touched upon, as well as opportunities for expanding cooperation within the framework of international organizations. Regional security issues and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the efforts and initiatives of Azerbaijan to establish lasting peace in the region, strengthen stability and security, and the effectiveness of international efforts related to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the discussions, the German side was informed about Armenia's contradictory position in the approach to the peace process, including its steps that violate the peace process in some cases, as well as Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral declaration.

The reconstruction and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after Second Karabakh War], the projects being implemented to return the population to their lands, the steps taken in connection with the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into the legal, economic and social space of Azerbaijan were brought to attention.