Azerbaijan includes position of plenipotentiary representative of country's President in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into 1st classification of administrative positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The position of plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is included into the first classification of administrative positions, Trend reports.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved a corresponding amendment to the law "On public service".

Besides, the positions of deputy plenipotentiaries are included in the second classification of administrative positions, and the positions of specialists in the representative office are included in the third classification of administrative positions.