Azerbaijan represented at International Biennale “Revelations” with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Azerbaijan is represented at the International Biennale "Revelations" on craft and creation, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in the famous Grand Palais Ephemere in the center of Paris, opposite the Eiffel Tower.

The Azerbaijani stand, arranged with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, exhibited the modern installation "Under one sun" created by Elvin Nabizadeh for the Venice Biennale in 2017 and selected by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the International Biennale "Revelations".

The opening of the stand was attended by Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, Head of the Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary working group in the Milli Majlis Soltan Mammadov, President of the "Grand Palais" - National Museums Association Jean-Paul Cluzel, Azerbaijani and French deputies, art representatives.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva highlighted the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art. Emphasizing that the works of talented artists of Azerbaijan have been exhibited in Paris many times with the support of the Foundation, the ambassador underlined that the installation on the Azerbaijani stand reflects the rainbow, which embodies peace and a clear future in the country.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov noted that the author of the installation, the sculptor Elvin Nabizade is one of the talented sculptors in the field of Azerbaijan`s contemporary art. Emphasizing that Elvin Nabizade's works are exhibited in many well-known galleries of the world, Anar Alakbarov said that this work had a special place in the Venice Biennale. “Among the numerous works exhibited at the "Revelations" Biennale, this installation attracts attention with its uniqueness,” he noted.

President of the "Grand Palais" - National Museums Association Jean-Paul Cluzel hailed Azerbaijan's participation in the "Revelations" Biennale. He noted that the main goal of the Biennale is to identify and promote talents in the field of artistic creativity. "Revelations" is a cultural message of peace and solidarity. The Azerbaijani stand reflects the message of the biennale.

Sculptor Elvin Nabizadeh, the author of the "Under one sun" installation, thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the opportunity to join the event.

He talked about the creation of the work. After Azerbaijan put an end to the protracted Karabakh conflict with its glorious victory in the 44-day war, the sculptor decided to give the stone a new, second life - that's how the installation "Under one sun" appeared.

According to the sculptor, the installation in the form of a symbol of luck - a rainbow, which consists of 44 elements, represents the multiculturalism of Azerbaijan, the unity of various nationalities and peoples living in the country.

About 400 artists and creative people from 30 countries participated in the biennale.

The international biennale will last until June 11.