Assistant to First VP of Azerbaijan, N.Macedonia’s president discuss peace process in S.Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Elchin Amirbayov met with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski, as North Macedonia chairs OSCE, Trend reports.

They exchanged views on the bilateral relations between the two countries and the possibility of promoting cooperation in all areas of common interest.

President Pendarovski highlighted North Macedonia's interest in intensifying the economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially in the energy field.

