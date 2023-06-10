Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations, characterized by fruitful cooperation, particularly gratifying - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

“On this remarkable day, I would like to note the high level of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, which steadily deepen and expand in the spirit of fruitful partnership and are based on mutual respect and trust as well as friendly traditions uniting our peoples for the past three decades,” the President of Azerbaijan said in his letter.

“Our interstate relations, which have travelled the great path of development and are characterized by active political dialogue, intensive contacts and fruitful cooperation in economic-trade, humanitarian fields in bilateral and multilateral formats, are particularly gratifying,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

“You made a significant contribution to steady development of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, their upgrading to the level of strategic partnership. I am sure that friendly relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus will strengthen and be enriched with new content in the future thanks to the joint efforts,” the head of state added.