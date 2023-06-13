Official welcome ceremony held for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Türkiye.

The national anthems of the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Türkiye, while the delegation of Türkiye was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photos.