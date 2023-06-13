Importance of Middle Corridor is increasing even further in current geopolitical environment - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The importance of the Middle Corridor is increasing even further in the current geopolitical environment. The volume of cargo passing via Azerbaijan, namely, through the Caspian Sea, is increasing year by year and will continue to increase, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“Therefore, transportation and logistics opportunities were expanded in Azerbaijan. We are enhancing the capacity of Port of Baku to 25 million tons. Railways, shipyards and other transport infrastructure are brought to the most modern level,” the head of state added.