Work done in liberated territories show how rapidly Azerbaijan is developing - President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. One of the most important issues to which Azerbaijan shows great sensitivity is the construction of roads, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that he had observed the rapid construction of tunnels, bridges and viaducts in the liberated territories in his previous visit, and added: “This clearly shows how rapidly Azerbaijan has been developing after the first and second Karabakh wars. We are proud to see that.”