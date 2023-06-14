Azerbaijani Parliament sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijani Parliament sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day, Trend reports.

This proposal was made by the Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova at a special meeting of the parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding political figure and statesman, national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The MPs supported the proposal with applause.