Azerbaijani MFA makes statement on provocation of Armenian Armed Forces in direction of checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road, as a result of which a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (Elshan Rustamov) has been injured on June 15, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"This military provocation of Armenia, along with aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, is aimed at obstructing the successful operation of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijani side, the safe, free and unhindered passage of Armenian residents, as well as the movement along the Lachin-Khankendi road," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, this provocation of Armenia, which could not accept the free movement of Armenian residents through the checkpoint, is a vivid example of the fact that Armenia is not interested in establishing relations with Azerbaijan, as well as in the peace process.

Such military provocations of Armenia will be resolutely suppressed, and the attempts of the Armenian side to hinder the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan into the country's society will fail, the ministry noted.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.