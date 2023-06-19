Azerbaijan approves amendments to law "On budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2023"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on amending the law "On budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2023", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, both revenues and expenses of the fund will amount to 217.7 million manat ($128 million) with an increase of five million manat or $2.9 million (2.4 percent).

Revenues of the revised state budget for 2023 are projected at 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), which is 3.55 billion manat ($2.09 billion) or 9.8 percent more than the previously approved figure.