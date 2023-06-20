Azerbaijani MoD shows area of liberated lands cleared of mines since early June 2023 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Up to 640 hectares of land have been completely cleared of mines as a result of the activities carried out in the liberated territories by the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops’ units and sub-units since early June 2023, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Trend.

Up to 31,334 hectares of land were cleared of mines and units of unexploded ordnance by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories up to date.

In total, 10,206 anti-personnel mines, 2,580 anti-tank mines and 10,446 units of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.

Besides, as a result of the interaction of Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops with other state bodies more than 1,191 km of new supply roads have been laid and more than 21,190 km of roads have been cleared of snow in order to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and military equipment in difficult terrain, including rocky areas.

During June of the current year, up to 55 km of existing supply roads were improved and restored.

The main efforts are focused on de-mining settlements, sowing plots, roads, infrastructure facilities, as well as laying new supply roads in the liberated territories.

The necessary measures on engineering support are being continued in accordance with the plan.

Following the liberation of its lands [in the second Karabakh war], Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.