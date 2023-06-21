Azerbaijan reveals number of mines, unexploded ordnance defused since 1998

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. About a million mines and unexploded ordnance have been defused from 1998 to date in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for International Relations, Education and Public Relations of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Ramil Azizov said, Trend reports.

Azizov made the remark during a round table with the participation of media representatives.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Since November 2020, as a result of large-scale mine clearance measures carried out by Azerbaijan, an area of 81,386 hectares has been cleared. A total of 88,260 mines were identified and defused, including 28,259 anti-personnel mines, 15,303 anti-tank mines, and 44,698 unexploded ordnance.