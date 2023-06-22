We will have joint projects with Azerbaijan - President Erdogan’s administration (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. We will have joint projects with Azerbaijan, Head of the Personnel Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Salim Atay told Trend.

He noted that more than 35,000 Azerbaijani students study in Türkiye today.

"Most of them study medicine (pharmacy, dentistry) in Türkiye. Azerbaijanis working in the public and government sectors have also been educated here. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have very strong relations,” said Atay.

“The Personnel Department was established in 2018 when our country switched to the presidential. We work directly under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We are actually transforming the country and society. This transformation is becoming modern and innovative in accordance with the processes taking place in the world, and we have developed specific mechanisms that I will present at the Human Resources Summit in Baku," Atay said.

He also added that Türkiye is ready to share these mechanisms both with Azerbaijan and with other Turkic states.

"Our mechanisms and achievements are now seen in the world as an example to follow," Atay said.