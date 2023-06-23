The Great Leader played a special role in the formation of the Azerbaijan Army - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “The Great Leader has played a special role in the formation of the Azerbaijan Army. Back in the Soviet era, the creation of a military school named after Nakhchivansky was aimed at creating a professional class of officers in Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“I was in Shusha on the Great Leader's birthday, on his 100th birthday anniversary. I celebrated my father's birthday in Shusha, and I think that this step has a great meaning. Shusha is the crown jewel of Karabakh. After the liberation of Shusha, the Armenian state and government were forced to accept their defeat. Shusha is the embodiment of our strength, indomitable spirit, bravery and heroism of our heroic soldiers,” President Ilham Aliyev said.