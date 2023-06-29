Azerbaijani MFA slams absurd statements of Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. We categorically reject the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who at a government meeting on June 29 once again stated that Azerbaijan allegedly "aggravates the situation in the region", pursues a policy of "ethnic cleansing" against Armenian residents, "keeps the region under blockade", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The wounding of an Azerbaijani soldier on June 27 as a result of a provocation by the Armenian armed forces, which, contrary to the obligations to which Armenia has committed, have not yet been completely withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, is a deliberate aggravation of the situation in the region, as well as an attempt to interfere with negotiations between the foreign ministers in US. It is absurd to pass off the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijani side against the Armenian armed formations as "ethnic cleansing." At the same time, it is known that Armenia cannot accept the passage of Armenian residents through the Lachin border checkpoint in a regulated and transparent manner in both directions. In this regard, the false propaganda that there is an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" in the region also has no basis, the statement said.

"The Armenian side must refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, recognize the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan not only in words but also in deeds, immediately withdraw from the territory of Azerbaijan the Armenian armed forces that pose a threat to peace and security in the region," the ministry noted.