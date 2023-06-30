Azerbaijan’s MFA demands explanations from France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the MFA.

Protest was expressed to the French side due to the anti-Azerbaijani statements of French President Emmanuel Macron at the meeting with the Armenian community in Marseille.

The ministry demanded explanations on the matter.

The ambassador was notified that the voicing of biased views by President Macron, who has repeatedly made anti-Azerbaijani statements, is a clear example of the fact that he is a tool in the hands of the Armenian lobby of France.

It was pointed out that the biased statements disseminated against the background of Armenia's recognition of the Karabakh district as an integral part of Azerbaijan and support for the territorial integrity of the country not only hinder the establishment of peace and tranquility in the region, but also contribute to the further expansion of the destructive activities of those who encourage and support separatism and terrorism.