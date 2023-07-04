Iran restrains detailing terror at Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. It has been 6 months since the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, committed on January 27, 2023, Trend reports.

This crime committed against Azerbaijani embassy is a terrorist act, and it would be absurd to say that it was not planned. However, Tehran has not yet said a word about why the security of the embassy was not ensured, how this terrorist attack was planned and who was involved in its commission.

Iranian officials are content to just evade answers.

Today, Representative of the Iranian judicial system Masoud Setayeshi said at a press briefing in Tehran that "the unexpected attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran was a bitter event." Official representatives of the spheres of justice, politics and security of the country have always noted after the incident that the perpetrators of this crime, the persons involved in it, should be severely punished in accordance with the law.

There is one defendant in the criminal case. The investigation into this person has been completed. The investigation into the other accused is ongoing. A comprehensive investigation should clarify various aspects of what happened with the decision on the criminal case in cooperation with Azerbaijan. Every person who violates internal security in the country should be punished so that it becomes a lesson for others.

Mullah Abbas-Ali Soleimani was killed by gunfire at a branch of the National Bank in Mazandaran province of Iran, on April 26. The accused of the murder was sentenced to death on June 14. Or last year, within a few hours, protest participants were identified, who were subsequently executed. At the same time, the Iranian judicial system has been unable or unwilling to solve a crime for 6 months that undermines the country's international image.

Iran is doing everything possible to make everyone forget about the terrorist act against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. However, Iran should not forget that it is obliged to bring to criminal responsibility the perpetrators of this terrorist attack.