Azerbaijani MFA talks outcomes of ministerial meeting of NAM Coordination Bureau (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held on July 5-6, 2023, in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, wrapped up successfully, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministerial meeting was attended by representatives of 93 countries, 11 international organizations, including NAM member states, states and international organizations that have received observer status at NAM, as well as representatives of countries and organizations invited as special guests.

The ministerial meeting began under the chairmanship and with a speech by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan's success as Chairman of the NAM (2019-2023), the institutional development of the movement, the creation of a Parliamentary Network (in 2021) and the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (in 2022), as well as the admission to the ranks of the NAM of South Sudan were highlighted during the meeting.

Documents reflecting many issues on the agenda of the NAM were unanimously adopted.

The event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the conference on the "Complete Eradication of Colonialism" theme aroused particular interest within the framework of the ministerial meeting.

As a result of extensive discussions and determined efforts under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, such important documents as the Commemorative Declaration on the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Final Document, the Baku Declaration, Gratitude to the host country, as well as the Special Declaration on the Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024 were adopted at the meeting.

The texts of the adopted final documents can be found here:

https://namazerbaijan.org/ministerial-meeting-documents

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will hand over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to Uganda in January 2024.