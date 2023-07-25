Armenia aims to continue illegal activities on Azerbaijani territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The refusal of the Armenian side to accept the proposal put forward by Azerbaijan to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region indicates that the statement about the allegedly "tense humanitarian situation" in the region does not reflect reality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

"It also demonstrates Armenia's true intention to use the situation for political blackmail. Armenia pursues the goal of continuing its illegal activities on the territory of Azerbaijan," the MFA said.

The issue of transportation of humanitarian goods for the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the direction of Barda-Aghdam was discussed during the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Council of the EU Charles Michel in Brussels on July 15.