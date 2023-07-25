It is important to refrain from abuse of ICRC’s mandate - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. It is important to refrain from abuse of the International Committee of the Red Cross’s mandate, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"We took note of the statement by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of July 25 regarding the humanitarian situation in the region and the activities of the ICRC," the MFA said in the statement.

As known, while assessing the firing at the Lachin border checkpoint on June 15 and the attempts of Armenian drivers to bring smuggled items to Azerbaijan in vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross as further illegal acts by Armenia against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as hindering the operation of the checkpoint, we have demanded to stop such malign actions.

Along with preventing Armenia's attempts at illegal actions, the Azerbaijani side has continued important cooperation with the ICRC. Following the discussions held by Azerbaijan with the ICRC, conditions were created within the necessary regulations for the continuation of the passage of Armenian residents through the border checkpoint for medical purposes by the ICRC, and dozens of Armenian residents passed through the checkpoint in both directions on a daily basis.

Moreover, assistance was offered by Azerbaijan for the transportation and delivery of larger quantities of medicine and cargo using the "Aghdam-Khankendi" road. However, the Armenian side adamantly rejects this offer.

Furthermore, the visit of ICRC medical personnel to the area to further assist in the passage of Armenian residents through the border checkpoint with the facilitation of the ICRC was also regrettably refused on-site despite the previous agreements.

The opposition of the Armenian side to the steps taken by Azerbaijan, as well as its intention to assist, including the proposals to use the "Aghdam-Khankendi" and other alternative roads as mentioned in the ICRC statement, once again proves that the claims of a "tense humanitarian situation" in the region are a means of political manipulation and pressure.

"It is important to comply with the humanitarian mandate of the ICRC and refrain from the abuse of this mandate for political purposes," the MFA said.