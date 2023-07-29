Azerbaijani defense minister instructs to ensure aircraft safety against Armenian provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. A service meeting has been held under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on July 29, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the meeting the minister spoke about the recent increase in use of radio interference by illegal Armenian armed formations [remaining contrary to trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement], against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines operating flights via the airspace of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, he gave relevant instructions to ensure aircraft security.

Previously, GPS interference has been recorded when ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines flied on the Baku-Fuzuli route on July 24, passenger aircraft C-680 of the Czech Airlines flied on the Budapest-Baku route on July 25, and when ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines flied on the Baku-Gabala route and in the opposite direction on July 27.