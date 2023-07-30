Azerbaijan to continue measures to bring to justice perpetrators of military crimes on its territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan will continue measures to bring to justice those who committed military crimes on its territory, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in response to the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, Armenia must support the actions to bring to justice the persons who committed crimes against humanity including genocide, as well as massacres against the Azerbaijani civilian population during the 30 years long occupation period instead of attempting to shield them and cover up their acts. The smear campaign carried out by Armenia against the measures of Azerbaijan in this area are nothing more than a justification and support for war crimes.

"Azerbaijan clearly declared that it has started the criminal cases against the persons who committed war crimes in its territory with international warrants being issued against these persons, and Azerbaijan will continue to act within the criminal proceedings and the internal legislation to bring these persons to justice according to the international practice," the MFA said.