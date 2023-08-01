Euronews broadcasts restoration, construction efforts in Azerbaijan's Lachin (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Euronews TV channel has released a video covering restoration and construction efforts in Azerbaijan's Lachin, as well as the return of former displaced persons there, Trend reports.

The video highlighted the extensive reconstruction and building activities taking place in Lachin city, located in western Azerbaijan, during the post-conflict period after the 2020 second Karabakh war.

The channel's reporter Anelise Borges talked to the former displaced persons who have returned to Lachin.

Lachin city was liberated from Armenian occupation following the second Karabakh war in 2020. Following the liberation, a big restoration and reconstruction work has been launched in the city.

The return of former IDPs to Lachin city has started since May 2023 this year.

To date, 180 families (700 people) have been provided with permanent residence in the city.