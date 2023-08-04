Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Georgia

Politics Materials 4 August 2023 15:13 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in a landslide near the resort area of Shovi in Georgia, the ministry tweeted, Trend reports.

"We hope that people who are still missing will be found alive and unharmed. We are with the government and people of Georgia," the ministry said.

The landslide occurred in the resort area of Shovi in western Georgia on August 3.

Currently, the bodies of six victims have been found. More than 200 people were evacuated from the territory by helicopter.

