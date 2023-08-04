Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in a landslide near the resort area of Shovi in Georgia, the ministry tweeted, Trend reports.

"We hope that people who are still missing will be found alive and unharmed. We are with the government and people of Georgia," the ministry said.

The landslide occurred in the resort area of Shovi in western Georgia on August 3.

Currently, the bodies of six victims have been found. More than 200 people were evacuated from the territory by helicopter.