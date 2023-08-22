Wester Azerbaijan Community condemns preconceived statements made by Czech MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. We condemn the far from reality and preconceived statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky, voiced on August 22 about the alleged existence of a "blockade" of the Lachin road, the statement of the Community of Western Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

"We call on the Czech Republic not to be deceived by the false policy of Armenia, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and not to interfere in its internal affairs. We also call on the Czech Republic to put pressure on Armenia so that the Azerbaijanis expelled from this country can return to their homes," the Community noted.