The first airport to open in the liberated regions, Fuzuli International Airport, has become yet another ambitious and successful project​ implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The official opening of the airport took place on October 26, 2021, and in less than two years since the beginning of its operation, Fuzuli Airport has confirmed its international status. In addition, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who visited our country on a state visit, arrived in Fuzuli on his plane and left for Uzbekistan from there.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, also arrived at the Fuzuli airport and even participated in its inauguration alongside President Ilham Aliyev. The Fuzuli International Airport has the potential to add value not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire South Caucasus, President Erdogan emphasized at the inaugural ceremony.

Additionally, Nikol Pashinyan recently opened an airport in Gafan, which the Armenian media refers to as an international airport, not far from the Fuzuli Airport.

However, due to the near impossibility of operating the airport in Gafan without breaching Azerbaijani airspace, the idea is unwelcome.

Furthermore, Baku concluded that without appropriate agreements, any aircraft that will take off or land in Gafan will be regarded as a potential military threat, with all the ensuing consequences.

Azerbaijan has chosen a place for the construction of Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan airports specifically so that the arrival of aircraft in these places does not violate the airspace of Armenia.

There is a big difference between Gafan and Fizuli airports, both in terms of technical equipment and in terms of capabilities, potential, efficiency, and success. The same difference is observed in the level of development between Armenia and Azerbaijan.