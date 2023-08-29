Azerbaijani Ombudsperson responds to statement of European Commissioner for Human Rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has responded to the statement of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Trend reports.

"We believe that the latest statement made by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the Lachin road is a continuation of the process of defending untrue claims made in relation to the humanitarian situation in the Azerbaijani town of Khankendi that were based on political manoeuvring by Armenia. We anticipated a more thorough investigation of such a delicate subject and a more objective statement from the European Commissioner, which may help to normalize the situation and significantly advance the peace process, which is crucial at this point.

Despite the fact that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is open and offered for the transportation of all goods for humanitarian aid, the provocative statements of Armenia and its patrons seriously hinder the normalization of the situation in the region and the peace process.

We call on the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to respect the principle of territorial integrity of states, to deeply study the current situation in the region, to fight against obstacles that serve political manipulation and undermine the peacebuilding process, as well as to uphold the universally recognized principles of international law," the statement reads.

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, yesterday expressed a biased opinion about the Lachin Subcommittee and Azerbaijan.