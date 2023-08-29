Humanitarian convoy from Baku in Aghdam waiting for response from Armenians - Red Crescent Society rep

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 29. We brought humanitarian aid, showed our desire to send humanitarian aid in the form of 40 tons of flour products to the Armenians in Karabakh, and now we are waiting for a response from the Armenian population of Karabakh and from the leadership of the peacemaking contingent, Deputy Secretary General of the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan, Elshan Salimzade told Trend.

"For the Red Crescent Society, neither skin color, nor language, nor religion matters, we are obliged to help everyone, including the Armenian population of Azerbaijan," he said.

Will be updated