Friendly ties with Kyrgyzstan reached level of strategic partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The friendly ties with Kyrgyzstan have reached the level of strategic partnership, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on occasion of the Independence day, Trend reports.

"Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our brotherly peoples, have strengthened, our cooperation of mutual interest has constantly developed and reached the level of strategic partnership.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to expand our inter-governmental relations based on common roots, brotherhood, mutual trust and confidence, and further strengthen our growing strategic partnership," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.