Armenian separatists continue illegal transportation of weapons in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Armenian separatists continue to carry out illegal transportation accompanied by Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

The video shows that, once again, illegal military transportation of Armenian separatists to their combat positions is carried out via the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied by armored vehicles of peacekeepers.

VIDEO:

It should be noted that previously, videos of illegal transportation of separatists accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers, have also been recorded.