Azerbaijani FM informs Croatian academics about Armenia’s provocations and hindrance of peace process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of his official visit to Croatia, has participated in discussions and spoke at a round table themed "Security problems in the South Caucasus and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia", organized by the Croatian Institute for Development and International Relations (IRMO), Trend reports.

During a round table, the current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, as well as the latest situation in the region, were discussed.

Minister Bayramov noted the exceptional role of mutual contacts, high-level visits and the mechanism of political consultations in the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

He pointed out the importance of using the existing potential for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia in various fields, especially in the areas of economics, energy security, alternative energy, investment, transport, logistics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, etc.

Minister Bayramov also informed the participants of the event about the current situation in the region after the second Karabakh war, the construction and restoration work carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Among the challenges facing the advancement of the peace agenda, he named Armenian provocations, steps the Armenian side is taking against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the incomplete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, interference in the reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into the Azerbaijani society, and the continued mine threat.

The minister emphasized that the false propaganda carried out by the Armenian side on the issue of the Lachin road has no basis, that the roads passing through the territory of Azerbaijan simultaneously create conditions for the delivery of goods to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where Armenian residents live, nevertheless Armenian officials and the illegal separatist regime are hindering the process. Allegations of a "blockade" and a "difficult humanitarian situation" in the region are nothing more than political manipulation. In this context, the minister recalled Armenia's abuse of the Lachin road for two and a half years after the war.

According to Bayramov, in order not to miss the historic opportunity to establish peace in the region after almost 30 years of conflict, today, more than ever, it is important that the international community correctly assess the situation in the region, as well as form an adequate position against the provocations of Armenia.