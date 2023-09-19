Azerbaijan attends Russian Astrakhan's “Caspian Media Forum-2023” (PHOTO)

RUSSIA, Astrakhan, September 19. A meeting of the heads of delegations of the countries participating in the Caspian Media Forum 2023 was held today at the Marins Grand Hotel Astrakhan, Trend reports from the scene.

The event was attended by the Governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan, and Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as observers. The Azerbaijani delegation at the media forum is headed by the executive director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov.

"The media event is aimed at developing socio-economic and humanitarian cooperation between the countries of the Caspian region. I am confident that the "Caspian Media Forum 2023" will contribute to the further expansion and strengthening of cooperation between the journalistic community of the countries of the Caspian region," the Governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, noted.

September 19 is the main day of the "Caspian Media Forum 2023". This year, the theme of the forum is "Public diplomacy and social media as a factor in bringing people closer together."

During the forum, representatives of the journalistic community, government bodies, experts, scientists, and political scientists, as well as leaders of public organizations, will discuss the most current information agenda. Participants will analyze the state and prospects of public diplomacy in the Caspian region, present best practices, and also find new relevant channels of interaction. Problems and prospects for the development of the media education system and current formats for strengthening trust and mutual understanding will be discussed.

The plenary session on the topic "The role of the media in strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the countries of the Caspian region" will be opened by the governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin. The moderator will be TASS Deputy Editor-in-Chief Alexey Kharnas. In the format of a discussion platform, the International Transport Corridor "North-South", which plays an important role in the development of trade and economic relations, will be presented, and a debate will be held on the topic "Personnel Decide: Problems and Prospects for the Development of the Media Education System." The forum will also sum up the results of the competition for the best journalistic work "Caspian without Borders,", in which more than 450 media outlets and bloggers from the Caspian countries participated.

"Caspian Media Forum 2023" was organized by the Government of the Astrakhan Region with the support of the Administration of the President of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Communications of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Association "Center for International and Socio-Political Research "Caspian-Eurasia" and the Political Science Center "North-South".