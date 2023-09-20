Organization of Turkic States condemns Armenian terrorist attacks in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) expressed serious concern about Armenia's provocations against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, condemned the recent terrorist acts of Armenians in the Karabakh economic Region of Azerbaijan, which resulted in the deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians, the OTS said, Trend reports.

The presence of the remnants of the Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, the installation of mines, the use of Azerbaijan's natural resources, the smuggling of weapons, military equipment and the illegal rotation of personnel have dealt a serious blow to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The secretary general expresses firm confidence that the measures implemented by Azerbaijan will ensure the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan into the constitutional system of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The secretary general expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims of the Armenian provocation, the fraternal Azerbaijani people and the government.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4), an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist activities under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces formations, illegal Armenian armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm, Armenian armed forces formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed formations are disbanded.