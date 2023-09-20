Today, new historic chance has been created for ordinary people living in Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Today, a new historic chance has been created for ordinary people living in Karabakh. Don't miss up on that chance, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“We are ready for this, and the Azerbaijani people know this and I am sure that the Armenian people also know that my word is a word. We propose this, and I hope that our proposal will be accepted. Because this is a proposal based on logic, historical justice, international law and future development, and calculated for future development,” the head of state underlined.