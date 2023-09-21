Illegal armed gangs in Karabakh had no bet but to yield - Trend's deputy director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Illegal armed formations in Karabakh had no choice but to surrender, Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director general of Trend News Agency, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia and Russia's RT Arabic-language TV channel, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has voiced its conditions for the cessation of anti-terrorist activities.

"Neither the Armenian Army nor Armenian illegal armed formations in Karabakh are capable of fighting against the Azerbaijani Army. As a result of anti-terrorist measures of local character, Azerbaijan forced the terrorists to lay down their arms," R. Hafizoglu added.

Earlier, Rufiz Hafizoglu, spoke about the local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh on France 24 TV channel broadcasting in Arabic.

Hafizoglu noted that Azerbaijan has announced its conditions for the cessation of anti-terrorist activities.

"Azerbaijan is conducting anti–terrorist measures, not war, and these measures fully comply with international law," he said.