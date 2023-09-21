Facts of Armenia's terrorism, violence in Azerbaijan's Karabakh must not be overlooked - Pakistani think tank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The history of violence and terrorism conducted by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh should not be ignored, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director at Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), told Trend.

"Their attacks against Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel have endangered many Azerbaijani lives. Armenian intervention in the Karabakh region has resulted in a growing number of victims and injured individuals due to acts of terrorism," he said.

The expert rightly pointed out that Azerbaijan is a sovereign nation that has every right to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens in Karabakh from terrorist threats.

"The tragic loss of seven Azerbaijani police officers to a landmine recently placed by Armenian forces on a Karabakh highway led to the initiation of counter-terrorism measures by the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry against the armed militants within its borders. This move underlines Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism for the sake of peace and stability in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan has announced it will halt its counter-terrorism activities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan after separatist Armenian forces agreed to lay down their arms and hold reintegration talks. The hope is that Armenian separatists will disband their forces, disarm, and return heavy equipment," he added.

Khalid Taimur Akram noted that Baku has always supported the normalization of relations with Yerevan, but Armenia's history of failing to fulfill its obligations remains a stumbling block on the path to lasting peace in the Caucasus region.

"I commend the Azerbaijani Army's determination and dedication in fighting against illegal forces and terrorists in Karabakh, consistently prioritizing civilian safety. The victory of Azerbaijan means the victory of regional peace and stability," he concluded.

Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian illegal armed formations from its territory.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.

Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.