Uzbekistan backs Azerbaijan in fixing its territorial integrity - Uzbek MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan is satisfied with Azerbaijan's success in restoring territorial integrity and welcomes the country's determination in Karabakh, Sadyk Safayev, the first deputy chairman of the Senate of Oliy Majlis (Uzbekistan's Parliament) said, Trend reports.

"We are satisfied with Azerbaijan's successes in all spheres, especially in restoring territorial integrity and justice. We support Azerbaijan in its just struggle to restore territorial integrity and defend the country, carried out despite any difficulties, and we welcome the determination of the government and the people," he said.

Safayev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will turn Karabakh into "one of the paradisiacal corners of the world." According to him, Shusha will open its arms to welcome guests from all over the world to delight in its beauty and charm.

Moreover, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian illegal armed formations from its territory.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.

Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.